New controversy brewing at Loretto Hospital after judges vaccinated

CHICAGO – The CEO of Loretto Hospital confirms the hospital vaccinated judges – even though they didn’t yet qualify to receive the vaccine.

The hospital offered the shots to more than a dozen Cook County judges and their spouses or a second person of their choosing.

The CEO chalked it up to confusion around the state’s 1B and 1B+ vaccination plans.

“No judges were officially ‘invited’ or ‘prioritized’ by the hospital for vaccinations. Any vaccinations that did take place were indicative of an existing level of confusion among medical teams at Loretto and other facilities regarding the nuances and differences between the City and State’s 1B and 1B+ eligibility requirements as they applied to ‘elected officials,'” CEO George Miller said.

But the city’s list clearly states judges fall into the 1C category, which isn’t eligible until March 29.

“Of course I was disappointed to hear about it,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

It’s the second time this week Loretto has fessed up to vaccinating people out-of-turn. Loretto also gave doses to hotel workers at Trump Tower, even though they don’t qualify yet either. Mayor Lori Lightfoot – saying yesterday — the hospital owned that.

“They recognize that this is a mistake and it can absolutely never be repeated and it’s a cautionary tale for any other provider,” Lightfoot said.

The spokeswoman for the Office of the Chief Judge Tim Evans is defending the judges, saying they didn’t take doses away from anyone else.

“Those inquiring at Loretto Hospital were told that the vaccines were already mixed and would be destroyed if not used by the end of the day, so people could go after 3:30 p.m.,” she said.

She did not say how many judges and their loved ones received the doses.