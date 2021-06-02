New bill extends cocktails-to-go, allows businesses to offer free drink for vaccinated

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 19: Jeff Bell prepares cocktails to go at the bar Please Don’t Tell in Manhattan as the Coronavirus, COVID19, outbreak continued unabated on March 19, 2020 in New York City. Bars and restaurants were closed by the city days ago but are allowed to sell food and now alcohol to go. The economic situation in the city continued to decline as more businesses closed their doors and New York weighed a shelter in place order for the entire city. (Photo by Victor J. Blue/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois businesses serving alcohol can now offer a free drink for vaccinated residents and continue to sell cocktails-to-go.

Senate Bill 104, signed by Gov. Pritzker on Wednesday, extends businesses ability to sell cocktails-to-go, which gained popularity amid the pandemic, through January 1, 2024. Previously, the revision was set to expire on Wednesday.

In a dual effort to advance the state’s vaccination goals while helping businesses, bars and restaurants can offer the free drink through July 20.

“Not only will the vaccine protect you from getting sick — your free COVID-19 shot can now get you a free shot of your choosing or whatever drink suits your palate,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m pleased to sign this legislation into law to offer our hardest-hit businesses another lifeline as we recover from the pandemic.”

The bill goes into effect immediately.