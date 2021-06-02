New bill extends cocktails-to-go, allows businesses to offer free drink for vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois businesses serving alcohol can now offer a free drink for vaccinated residents and continue to sell cocktails-to-go.
Senate Bill 104, signed by Gov. Pritzker on Wednesday, extends businesses ability to sell cocktails-to-go, which gained popularity amid the pandemic, through January 1, 2024. Previously, the revision was set to expire on Wednesday.
In a dual effort to advance the state’s vaccination goals while helping businesses, bars and restaurants can offer the free drink through July 20.
“Not only will the vaccine protect you from getting sick — your free COVID-19 shot can now get you a free shot of your choosing or whatever drink suits your palate,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m pleased to sign this legislation into law to offer our hardest-hit businesses another lifeline as we recover from the pandemic.”
The bill goes into effect immediately.