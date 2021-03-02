New Aurora vaccination site to expand COVID-19 vaccine access to Black community

AURORA, Ill — Community leaders continue to push for more COVID-19 vaccine distribution in underserved areas.

Gov. JB Pritzker will be in Aurora Tuesday morning at a vaccination site designed to get the vaccine distributed in a more equitable way.

The governor, along with local leaders, will tour the community vaccination site located at the Cathedral of Grace St. John AME Church, 2950 Bilter Road.

Those who have registered will be able to get the vaccine Tuesday. Appointments filled up in less than 24 hours.

The site was set-up by a new group called Black Vax of Aurora. The goal was to ensure that the Black community have access to the vaccine. The group is made-up of a coalition of Black churches, organizations, fraternities, sororities and elected officials.

The church, where the vaccines will be distributed, is the oldest and largest Black church in the city.

Doctors say now that the FDA approved the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it may make getting the vaccine a little more equitable. Doctors also say not to get caught up in the effectiveness of each of the vaccines.