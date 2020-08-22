New adventure park for kids opens in St. Charles amid pandemic

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A new adventure park in the western suburbs had its grand opening today.

With COVID-19, it’s challenging to operate safely, but Urban Air Adventure Park is taking many precautions to protect kids who want to play.

After months of delays, the park, located at 2732 East Main Street in St. Charles, got the green light.

Precautions like temperature checks, hand sanitizers and face masks are in place.

“On top of that, we have a backpack sprayer that’s mixed with our chemical solution and every hour we are getting in there and we’re actually spraying inside and we’re spraying on there attractions,” said employee Kevin White.

Capacity is limited, so it’s best to register online.

The obstacle course is set up like the show Ninja Warrior, but it takes a lot of strength. The plastic balls below will catch you if you fall.

The park features many other attractions like go carts and a zip line.

Sometimes it’s tough to pick which ride is best.

“I couldn’t tell,” said Elliot Weddington. “I mean I like all of them.”