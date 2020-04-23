Need some fresh air? These state parks are reopening in Illinois on May 1

After weeks of staying at home, many Illinois residents are dreaming of the day they can head outside to enjoy warming temperatures and rediscover the great outdoors.

Luckily, some state parks, recreation areas, and fish and wildlife areas will reopen in Illinois on May 1 under a modified stay-at-home order announced by Governor JB Pritzker Thursday.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, residents can visit reopened parks from sunrise to sunset and hike, boat, bike, ride horses, fish, collect mushrooms, or otherwise enjoy the outdoors. Hunting season is still suspended, and campgrounds, playgrounds and beaches will remain closed as well.

And while visiting their local parks, people will be required to follow social distancing guidelines like keeping six feet apart, only visiting alone or with their household, and otherwise avoiding crowds.

In addition to bug spray, the IDNR says people should bring alcohol-based hand sanitizer and face coverings, again following the governor’s modified stay-at-home order.

All other state parks and historic sites remain closed.

Here are the IDNR sites that will reopen May 1, sorted by region:

Northwest Illinois

Argyle Lake State Park, Jubilee College State Park, Lowden State Park, Morrison-Rockwood State Park, Rock Island Trail, Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area.

Northeastern Illinois

Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail, Kankakee River State Park, Moraine Hills State Park, North Point Marina.

East Central Illinois

Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park, Kickapoo State Recreation Area, Wolf Creek State Park.

West Central Illinois

Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sangchris Lake State Park, Siloam Springs State Park, Washington County State Recreation Area.

Southern Illinois

Fort Massac State Park, Giant City State Park, Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area, Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area.