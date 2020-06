On Friday, health officials announced there were nearly 600 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois.

In addition to the 595 new cases, the Department of Public Health announced 77 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.

A total of 131,198 cases, including 6,260 deaths, in 101 counties have now been reported in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Labs have tested 1,147,101 total specimens.