Nearly 3,000 new coronavirus disease cases confirmed in Illinois as state total passes 60K

Watch Above: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gives latest update on COVID-19 in Illinois and state measures

CHICAGO — Health officials say nearly 3,000 new cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Illinois over the past day, as testing expands across the state.

A total of 2,994 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 61,499.

The latest statistics come after 19,417 specimens were tested over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day total to date according to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

The IDPH reports 319, 313 people have been tested so far.

Additionally, 63 new COVID-19 related deaths reported Sunday brings Illinois’ total to 2,618 lives lost since the pandemic began.

Speaking Sunday, Pritzker reiterated that many who have been diagnosed with the disease have recovered, and those who have recovered at home are also not included in the official counts.

Pritzker also responded to reports that Chicago police shut down multiple parties over the weekend as people got together during nice spring days.

Pritzker said enforcement is up to local law enforcement, and police made sure some parties never happened after hearing about them ahead of time.

“We’re not looking to have police crack down on people, arrest people, that’s not the intent here, but it is true that police can shut down a party and should,” Pritzker said. “It’s the data that tells us that if you’re in a large group of people in a small space, if you can’t maintain a six foot distance between each person in a party, then you shouldn’t be together in that space.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.