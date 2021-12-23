Nearly 19K COVID-19 cases reported Thursday; pandemic record in Illinois

The study comes as the United States has started to see a nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases, though it remains unclear if this decline will be permanent or if a resurgence of cases could come back in the winter. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Amid a surge in testing by people concerned about the spread of COVID-19, Illinois has set a pandemic record for the highest number of positive test results reported in a single day.

The Illinois Department of Public health is reporting 18,942 new confirmed cases in the last day, eclipsing the old record of just over 17,000 set in November 2020. IDPH also reported 78 additional COVID-19-related deaths.

It comes as Illinois residents seek out testing at record levels. An average of 198,017 tests are being performed each day, the highest daily average during the pandemic. While the increase in testing catches more cases, the test positivity rate has risen to 8.6%, a sign the virus is circulating rapidly.

In Will and Kankakee counties, 96% of available intensive care beds are occupied with only five of the region’s 133 ICU beds available

The central Illinois region that includes Springfield is at 97% ICU utilization. The Hospital Sisters Health System, which operates nine Illinois and six Wisconsin hospitals, reports 91% of their COVID-19 patients in intensive care are not vaccinated.

The data from this HSHS infographic couldn’t be more clear: the most severe cases of COVID-19 are impacting unvaccinated populations hardest.



Even with breakthrough infections, those with the vaccine’s immune protection are far less likely to be in ICU or on a ventilator. pic.twitter.com/XEyJ2pfoha — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) December 22, 2021

4,271 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, the highest number since December 28, 2020.