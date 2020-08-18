Navy Pier to temporarily close in September

CHICAGO — Navy Pier will implement a temporary closure after Labor Day, according to a press release.

Chicago’s iconic lakefront destination is set to close on Sept. 8. The Pier anticipates reopening in spring of 2021.

Related Content Navy Pier facing possible shut down Video

The closure comes as an effort to limit the financial burden and impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and will halt all Pier operations.

Public access to the Pier’s outdoor spaces, including Polk Bros Park and North and South Docks, will also be limited or prohibited during the closure.

“While this was a very difficult decision for the organization, it was a necessary one to proactively ensure the long-term success of one of Chicago’s most treasured and important civic institutions and the communities it serves,” said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner. “This decision will also help preserve the future of the many on-site businesses, which continue to face hardships of their own as a result of the pandemic. The temporary closure will allow the Pier and its partners to reduce its operational expenses and support efforts to limit COVID-19 cases as we move into the fall and winter seasons.”

Navy Pier was closed from March 16 to June 10 due to the pandemic. While the Pier has been able to resume partial operations and safely welcome guests back, “the destination is seeing less than 20 percent of its typical summer attendance, making it difficult to generate revenues that support its standard operations.”

For more information and updates related to Navy Pier’s closure, go to www.navypier.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.