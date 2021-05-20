Navy Pier to reopen indoor spaces Thursday

CHICAGO — Navy Pier moves to the next phase of its reopening plans on Thursday.

It will restore access to indoor spaces and continue the gradual reopening of certain businesses. This means all rides and attractions at Pier Park are now accessible to the public — that includes the welcome and family pavilion, and both the north and south docks.

Tour boats and cruises will also reopen. The nearby parking garages will be discounted by more than 50 percent, as well.

Starting Friday, May 28, hours of operation will move to the following extended summer hours through Labor Day:

Sunday — Thursday: 10 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight (hours may vary per establishment)

The goal is to fully reopen by Memorial Day weekend.