Navy Pier facing possible shut down

CHICAGO — Navy Pier was one of the first public places in Chicago to reopen after the stay-at-home order was eased, but a lack of tourists and lost revenue may force it to shut down again.

While some Navy Pier shops and restaurants have opened with restrictions, the Ferris wheel, one of most recognizable attractions at the Pier, has been closed for months.

The Children’s Museum has also remained closed, so have other Pier attractions.

Attendance at Navy Pier is down around 80-85%, which could result in a loss of about $20 million.

To help cut cost, the Pier laid off about two dozen people, and the president and CEO of Navy Pier cut her more than half-million dollars a year salary by 44%. Other executives took a 33% pay cut.

Details of what a partial shut down would look like have not been made public. A spokesperson told WGN that Navy Pier is simply exploring and considering options at this time, to help preserve the long term vitality of the Pier.

A decision of the changes coming is expected to be announced in the next couple of weeks.