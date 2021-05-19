National Nurses United urges CDC to reverse mask guidelines

Less than a week after the CDC said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most settings, a group that represents nurses nationwide is speaking out.

National Nurses United is calling on the CDC to revise their guidelines. They said studies cited by the CDC present data that is “incomplete, not yet peer reviewed, potentially biased, or show poor statistical certainty.”

They held a virtual press Wednesday, saying too many lives could be at risk by not wearing masks.

“We are calling on the CDC to revise this guidance to recommend the multiple measure of infection control that we know work to curb the spread of COVID-19,” NNU’s Lucia Hwang said.

On May 13, the CDC released new guidance that said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most settings.

“I was pretty shocked. One of the ways this virus is so dangerous is that infected people can show mild to no symptoms at all,” said NNU President Zenei Triunfo-Cortez. “And easily transmit the virus in the air to others. This guidance seems to ignore that fact.”

The organization also said CountyCare registered nurses and social workers claim they’re being put at an unnecessary risk of exposure to COVID-19 by Cook County Health.

Social workers and nurses who have been exposed are calling on Cook County Health to allow them to quarantine at home.

National Nurses United suggests people wear masks, social distance and isolated if you’ve been exposed to the virus.

On Wednesday, Illinois reported 1,633 new cases COVID-19 and 28 deaths.