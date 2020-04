PARK FOREST, Ill. — The Illinois National Guard will deploy to Park Forest Monday, after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a developmental disability center.

Eighty-three residents and 23 employees have tested positive for the virus at the Elisabeth Ludeman Center. Two residents and one employee have died.

The guard’s job will be to take the temperature of staff before they enter the building and to perform health screenings.

With their help, the staff will be able to focus on patients.