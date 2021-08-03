Naperville School District 203 will require students, staff to wear masks

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville School District 203 joins a growing list of schools that will require students and employees to wear masks when classes resume.

The decision to mandate masks happened Monday evening during a school board meeting.

The mandate is being enforced even though the Department of Education is not enforcing that rule and is instead leaving the decision to require masks up to individual school districts.

The newly released “Return to School Roadmap” suggests strategies for schools to prepare for in person learning. Some of those include following guidance from the CDC — improve ventilation in schools, purchasing personal protective equipment and also hiring additional personnel including nurses and custodial staff to provide healthy environments for learning.

Naperville’s school district took it a step further by joining other districts in implementing a mask mandate for all students, faculty, and staff while operating daily in person learning during the school week.

The decision was met by mixed emotions from parents with some saying COVID-19 rarely impacts children and others saying the masks are a necessity.

While the new rule will start Tuesday, the school board did not say if wearing masks will last throughout the school year.

Chicago Public Schools announced last month that the district will require masks for both students and staff for the start of the school year.