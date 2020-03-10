Music festivals Coachella, Stagecoach rescheduled to October due to COVID-19

INDIO, CA – APRIL 23: Porter Robinson & Madeon perform on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, Calif. — Popular music festival Coachella has been rescheduled to October due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend,” Promotion company Goldenvoice said.

Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are set to headline Coachella.

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church are set to headline Stagecoach.