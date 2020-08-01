Museum of Science and Industry reopens with free admission

CHICAGO – After being closed for more than four months, the Museum of Science and Industry has reopened.

The museum reopened Saturday and all guests will receive free admission through August 14.

“We’re excited to invite guests to explore science with us again,” said Matt Simpson, Vice President of Strategy and Marketing/CMO. “As one of the largest science museums in the world, our exhibit galleries are big enough to fit an entire submarine, a dozen cars and trains, and even a 727 airplane. It’s a great place to discover science in a way you never could at home.”

Face coverings are required for all staff and guest ages 2 and older and the daily capacity limit will be 2,000.

Other changes include:

MSI will be open Wednesday through Sunday, closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Guests must reserve a timed-entry ticket in advance of their visit at msichicago.org. Tickets will be delivered via email for no-contact entry scanning on mobile phones.

Some exhibits and experiences are closed or modified to reduce contact. Tours inside the Coal Mine and on-board the U-505 Submarine are suspended, although the U-505 exhibit remains open. The Idea Factory and Future Energy Chicago exhibits are closed.

High-touch areas are being disinfected hourly, and hand sanitizer is readily available throughout the Museum.