Most of Indiana moves to Stage 3 of reopening Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — Much of Indiana moves to Stage 3 Friday, meaning many businesses and activities there can reopen.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the update saying most counties will advance, with the exception for Cass, Lake, and Marion counties.

This is part of Indiana’s 5 stage “Back On Track Plan,” and it marks a big shift in the state.

The state’s business and gathering restrictions are being further eased for most of the state beginning Friday.

Holcomb signed a new executive order Thursday that allows social gatherings of up to 100 people and retail stores and malls to operate at 75% capacity. Gyms, community pools and campgrounds will also be allowed to open under rules limiting the number of people and for distancing and cleaning.

Restaurants remain open up to 50 percent capacity. Although, many streets have been closed to allow for more outdoor dining.

Certain businesses will remain closed however, such as bars and nightclubs.

Movie theaters and public playgrounds will also remain closed, as well as entertainment and sports venues.

Holcomb said state officials will continue to monitor the number of hospitalizations and surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators.

Currently, the number of confirmed cases in Indiana is just around 30,000. There have been more than 1,700 deaths related to COVID-19.

