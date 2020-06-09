Most Indiana casinos can reopen next week under coronavirus plans

INDIANAPOLIS — Most of Indiana’s casinos can reopen their doors as soon as next week under coronavirus safety plans they have submitted to state officials.

The 13 state-regulated casinos have been closed since mid-March, when widespread shutdowns started to slow the coronavirus spread.

The Michigan-based Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians announced Monday that it also plans to reopen its South Bend, Indiana, casino and three in southwestern Michigan on June 15.

Several tribal casinos in Michigan have welcomed back gamblers but reopening dates haven’t been set yet for the three Detroit casinos overseen by state officials.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.