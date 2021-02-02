Morton High School teachers push back against plan to resume hybrid learning

CICERO, Ill. — Teachers in the western suburbs are pushing back against a plan to resume hybrid learning.

Teachers at Morton East High School in Cicero have been working from their classrooms since the beginning of the school year, but Tuesday is the first day students are back with hybrid learning. But the teachers union says there are unanswered questions about safety.

Twenty-percent of the Morton District 201’s 8,000 students signed up for hybrid learning, half of them come in Tuesday morning, the other half in the afternoon. There’s also a period for cleaning in between.

The teacher’s union has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the district, saying the two didn’t reach an agreement before the district announced this hybrid learning plan. The union also says returning to the classroom is an unnecessary health risk.

They want health metrics to guide schools on when to close if positivity rates go up.

“We want nothing better than kids to come into the building, we want them to come into a safe and healthy building, and we want our members to feel safe,” said Anthony LaCivita, Council President.

“Of course it’s disappointing to know that there’s disagreement. We’re going to continue to do our best to work together and educate students in the best way possible for everyone,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Truesdale.

The union wants to go back to all-remote learning until they reach an agreement. The superintendent says he has not yet seen the union’s filling, but when he does receive it – he will work with the union to resolve it.