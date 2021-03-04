More vaccine appointments opening Thursday in Chicago, Des Plaines

CHICAGO — More vaccination appointments will be available starting Thursday at two different locations.

Starting Thursday afternoon, people will be able to start booking their appointments to receive the vaccine at an old Kmart on Oakton Street in Des Plaines. The Des Plaines locations will be the state’s first large-scale site to administer the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine that requires only one dose. About 20,000 vaccine appointments are expected to be available in Cook County for seniors and essential workers starting at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Des Plaines location will also be the first in Cook County to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Vaccinations would possibly begin as early tomorrow. That date could change due to the fact that there was a delay in shipment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccination — but once it arrives it will be available for essential workers and people over 65 years old.

Once up and running, officials are expecting up to 3,500 people would be able to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Des Plaines.

Vaccinations at Des Plaines and other Cook County Health sites are by appointment only. Appointments can be made through vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling the hotline at (833) 308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccination means less hassle with booking multiple appointments. Because it is a single dose, patients do not have to worry about scheduling a second appointment.

In Chicago, the United Center will open up its vaccination appointment registration at 8:30 a.m. Thursday with more than 110,000 appointments available.

Illinois seniors will take priority. After those appointments are filled, people younger than 65 with underlying health conditions will be able to register Sunday.

To sign up for an appointment at the United Center visit zodoc.com/vaccine or call 312-746-4835. The hotline is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. On Thursday, March 4 the hotline will open at 8:30 a.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health urges residents who have received their first vaccination to sign up for the ‘”V-safe After Vaccination Health Checker” to communicate directly with the CDC about any potential side effects and receive texts reminding them about their second dose.

To learn more about Illinois’ COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program, click here. To contact the Vaccine Sign-Up Hotline, call 833-308-1988 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Friday.