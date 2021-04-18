More than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 8 million Illinoisans are now protected against COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health has announced.

A total of 8,054,634 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 125,146 doses.

Yesterday, 115,330 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,930,945.

Additionally, the department reported 2,666 additional cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,302,241 cases, including 21,663 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,106 specimens for a total of 21,729,314.

As of last night, 2,127 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 510 patients were in the ICU and 209 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from April 11-17, 2021 is 4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 11-17 is 4.7%.