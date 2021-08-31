More than 700 Crown Point students and staff placed on quarantine

CROWN POINT, In. — More than 700 Crown Point, Indiana students and staff were placed on quarantine after either testing positive for COVID-19 or having close contact to someone with the virus.

As it stands right now, masks are optional in Indiana for all students.

On Monday, an additional 146 students and staff either tested positive or are deemed to have had close contact to someone who was infected.

But in addition to the 146, 707 students and staff were ordered to go into quarantine last week, according to data provided by the school district on the Crown Point Community School Corp. website.

Any student or employee who test positive for COVID-19 must complete their quarantine and may not return to school until symptom-free. This includes vaccinated individuals.

Parents will receive a call from the school if their child test positive or as a close contact. Quarantines for close contacts are 14 days from the date of exposure.

Executives with the Crown Point Community School Corp. turned down requests for an on-camera interview with WGN.