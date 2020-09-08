More than 360,000 CPS students kick off school year with remote learning

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School students are not back in school, but class is back in session. More than 360,000 students are e-learning to start the year.

The first day certainly hasn’t been without issues, some people writing in to WGN News saying they’ve experienced some technical problems.

The Chicago’s Teachers Union, which used its muscle to help talk CPS out of in-person learning, held a Zoom meeting with reporters just before school started Tuesday morning, where they shared their concerns.

“My biggest fears are the technology. If my internet will go out. I’m really concerned about that,” Teacher, Nina Hike said.

Still they say, they are ready and have back-up plans if something fails.

Traditionally, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson, head out to a couple school campuses to welcome students back. This year was different to say the least, but the mayor and CPS CEO payed a visit at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Academy of Social Justice Tuesday morning.

The biggest concern for CPS was keeping students connected. Last spring, when schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district lost contact with 2,000 students.

So far, ahead of this school year, CPS has handed out around 100,000 devices to students who need them — and offering free high-speed internet for families that qualify.

Meals will still be given out at 450 CPS schools, and any CPS students who need a device or want to check to see if they qualify for internet can call the student’s school or CPS.