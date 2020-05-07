More than 1M unemployment claims processed since beginning of coronavirus pandemic, IDES says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) said Thursday it has processed more than one million initial unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is nearly 12 times the number of claims IDES processed over the same period last year, with just 78,100 initial unemployment claims, according to the department.

IDES said data on statewide unemployment claims will be available on their website every Thursday afternoon.

The department cautioned they may see an increase when the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program becomes available on Monday.

Individuals who believe they may be eligible for new federal benefits under PUA need to apply for regular unemployment insurance before applying for benefits under PUA.

A new application portal will open on Monday through IDES website, according to the department.

Claimants who have already applied for — and been denied regular unemployment benefits — can submit a claim through the new PUA portal when it opens.

The department said receiving a denial for regular unemployment benefits is a required first step in determining eligibility for PUA.

PUA provides federally-funded unemployment benefits for individuals who are unemployed for COVID-19-related reasons and are not eligible for Illinois’ regular unemployment insurance program.

