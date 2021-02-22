More Chicago Public School teachers return to classrooms Monday

CHICAGO — More Chicago Public School teachers will return to the classroom Monday.

The return is part of the new phased timeline for in-person learning agreed to by the Chicago Teachers Union.

Starting Monday, staff for kindergarten through fifth grade will be back in school buildings, preparing for the return of students on March 1.

Staff for sixth through eighth grades will come back March 1, with their students scheduled to return to in-person learning on March 8.

No date has been set for the return of high school students.

Pre-kindergarten and cluster students are already back for in-person learning.