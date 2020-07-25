Montrose Harbor bait shop ready to open as city keeps it closed due to concession status

CHICAGO – For the past 62 years, The Park Bait Shop has been a mainstay of Montrose Harbor.

For owner Stacey Greene, it’s also a mainstay of her life.

But because her business sits on park district property, her shop is considered a concession and must stay closed.

“I feel personally like the mayor is holding my life hostage,” Greene said. “I’m going on week 18 and I have no control over my life or livelihood.”

On Friday, Greene posted a video on Facebook showing dozens hanging out near the lakefront right by her shop.

She’s not allowed to open, even though Greene is ready with many shields, signs and sanitizer.

I think I just fall in a loophole that nobody understands because it is a little unique,” Greene said.

She’s working with her alderman, hoping for a carve out, to allow her business to reopen. But so far, no luck.

The park district sent the following statement on the matter.

“With the exception of the lakefront trail, harbors and golf courses, Chicago’s lakefront and beaches remain closed under the Chicago Department of Public Health executive order. All concessions that operate on property closed to the public, are not allowed to open for business. These businesses will be able to open when public health guidance determines beaches and lakefront parkland can safely open for public use.”

To donate to her GoFundMe, click here.