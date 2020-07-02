Moms reinvent event business during pandemic with joy of balloons

CHICAGO – COVID-19 has forced a lot of businesses to reinvent themselves.

For a couple of moms in Chicago, their business is booming by adding in balloons.

Ann Munoz and Julie Cruz run Bean and Boosh.

They recently transitioned their event styling business, which created themed indoor parties, into an outdoor balloon business.

“When I see balloons even just a small cluster, I stop,” Munoz said. It makes me happy. It just elevates the hood, so just imagine what a thousands balloons can do.”

One of their clients, Lauren Dayton, a realtor, uses Bean and Boosh to add a little something extra to the homes she sells.

“I just wanted to host a really high end open house,” Dayton said. “And really get a lot of attention and blow it up.”

1,100 red balloons turned into a beautiful sculpture along the side of the home.

“I mean the whole community stops to take pictures and it’s just wonderful,” said Munoz.

As an added bonus, the balloons are biodegradable.

“As soon as you put them outside, they start to oxidize,” Cruz said. “Sunlight breaks it down.”

They only last a day or two, but they get your point across.

For more information on Bean and Boosh, click here.