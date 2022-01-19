Minnesota AG files lawsuit against Illinois-based COVID testing chain

MINNESOTA — An Illinois-based chain of Covid testing sites is being sued by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison announced the lawsuit Wednesday, saying the Center for Covid Control, LLC and Doctors Clinical Laboratory, Inc. gave individuals wrong or false test results or, in some cases, failed to deliver any results.

Some also reported receiving test results despite never submitting a sample for testing.

Ellison says the companies took advantage of people’s urgency to get tested, billing the federal government for more than $124 million since the pandemic’s start.

Minnesota’s lawsuit says former Center for Covid Control employees described chaos at the sites and say tests were in garbage bags and discarded all over an office floor.

Last week, WGN News reported on a Rolling Meadows Covid pop-up location under investigation following dozens of complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau.

The company issued a statement apologizing for falling short of its standards last week, saying that intense demand for testing during the omicron surge had strained staff members, leading to long wait times at test centers and delayed results.

Keep up with the latest news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Sign up for the WGN Coronavirus Newsletter and have headlines delivered directly to your inbox.