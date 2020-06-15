Millennium Park reopen with restrictions

CHICAGO — Millennium Park is open Monday with some restrictions.

The park will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for groups of 10 or less.

Entry to the park is at Michigan Avenue and Madison, and exit at Michigan Avenue and Washington.

Social distancing and masks are still required.

The Bean can only be viewed from a distance, so people are not crowded together while touching it.

Crown Fountain is open, but the water has not been turned on.

The entrance may close temporarily if too many people show up. Maggie Daley Park is also open.

