Metro requiring COVID-19 vaccinations to attend concerts

CHICAGO — Iconic North Side concert venue the Metro is requiring concertgoers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a tweet Tuesday, the venue made the announcement by stating it’s “acting in the best interest of our most vulnerable communities.”

The venue just held a series of Lollapalooza aftershows, where they recommended masks due to Cook County being in an area of “substantial COVID-19 transmission,” as defined by the CDC.

Acting in the best interest of our most vulnerable communities, we are requiring all patrons to show proof of vaccination (with last dose administered 14 days prior to date of arrival) and a government-issued photo ID in order to attend all events in Metro. — Metro (@MetroChicago) August 3, 2021

Metro said that a current negative COVID-19 test will be sufficient for entry. They said the policies are subject to change based on city and state guidelines.

The venue’s next show is scheduled for Friday. Riot Fest headliner Taking Back Sunday will be playing an aftershow at Metro on Sept. 19.

Last week, President Biden announced that federal workers will need to “attest” to being vaccinated or wear masks, regardless of COVID-19 community spread where they live.

The unvaccinated employees will also need to comply with weekly or twice weekly testing, and could face travel restrictions. The mandate applies to all federal contractors as well.