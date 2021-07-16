Meat prices on the rise as restaurants return to work

CHICAGO — Residents eating out at restaurants lately may have noticed prices have increase in some spots due to supply and demand in the meat industry.

At the beginning of the pandemic, meat flew off the shelves at grocery stores. As restaurants were forced to close last year, suppliers began to shrink their herds — causing prices to rise.

John Scorza, of International Meats on the West Side, said his online sales exploded last year. Due to the increased sales, he bought the building across the street to expand his business.

Scorza said while prices may still be high, they’ll continue to level off as more workers return to the labor force.

“Like they say filets they should cost $12 now,” Scorza said. “Last week they were about $19.50. The restaurants understand but you’ll see when you go in to a restaurant and pay $50 for a filet they have to get that much cause they’re paying $20 and even at $50 their food cost is still 40%.”

Scorza said his expanded building should be up and running by September.

