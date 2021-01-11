McHenry County health officials urge residents in next phase to complete vaccine enrollment form

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. – The McHenry County Department of Health is encouraging those identified in Phase IB a Phase IC to complete a COVID-19 vaccine enrollment form.

Vaccine enrollment will be used by MCDH to determine the vaccine needs for those

identified in the Phase 1B and Phase 1C groups.

After completing the enrollment form and once a clinic becomes available to each group, additional information on how to schedule an appointment will be directly emailed to those who complete the form. MCDH continues to vaccinate individuals who are in the priority Phase 1A group but is

preparing for future COVID-19 clinics for those identified in Phase 1B and Phase 1C.

If you are in the Phase 1A group and have not yet enrolled yourself or your staff, please complete

and submit the form found here.

For Phase 1B and Phase 1C enrollment, a point of contact from each organization, an

independent contractor not affiliated with an organization, anyone 65 years or older or

anyone with a high-risk condition is encouraged to enroll by completing and submitting the

enrollment form found here.

Read all the groups that qualify below.