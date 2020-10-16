McHenry County enters COVID-19 warning level

McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — McHenry County has entered the warning level for COVID-19 after an increase in the test positivity rate.

The increase in case rates and test positivity which prompted the change took place between Oct. 4 and Oct. 10.

There were 102 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people reported during that period, an increase from 63 new cases in the previous week. The target established by Illinois is less than 50 cases per 100,000 population per week.

During that week, the test positivity rate increased to 8.6% from 6.9%. The state defines entering the warning level if a county’s 7-day positivity rate rises above 8%.

“We are seeing cases among residents aged 45-79 increasing at a faster rate than other groups,” said Public Health Administrator Melissa Adamson. “As families and friends begin to plan holiday get-togethers, we need to remain vigilant and continue to wear a mask and limit our close contact with anyone who lives outside our home, even if that individual is a relative.”

On Friday, the state reported its highest daily total of 4,554 new cases and 38 additional deaths.

