McHenry County creating rent, utility relief program for residents affected by COVID-19

McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A new rent and utility assistance program is being created in McHenry County to help residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday evening, the county board voted unanimously to create the McHenry County

Emergency Utility and Rental Assistance Program, which will distribute $9.12 million allocated

to the county through the COVID-19 stimulus bill signed into law Dec. 27.

The county said the program is aimed to reduce or eliminate pandemic-related evictions, prevent homelessness, avoid damaged credit that could hurt future housing opportunities and repair strained relationships between landlord and tenants due to lack of payment.

Landlords can apply for assistance as well.

“While restrictions on our businesses and lifestyles continue to loosen, and while more and more

people get vaccinated against COVID-19 with each passing day, we can’t for one moment allow

ourselves to forget the economic havoc that the pandemic has wreaked on households,” County

Board Chairman Michael Buehler, R-Crystal Lake, said. “People throughout the county have

fallen behind on their rent or utility bills as a result, and this program offers them a direct

lifeline.”

Renters suffering financial hardship can qualify for assistance up to six months in arrears and up to three months in advance. Awarded funds are paid directly to the landlord or utility company.

Qualifying households must be at or below 80 percent of their area median income. Households

at 50 percent or lower or that include dependents or seniors 62 years and older will get priority.

They also must be able to demonstrate a loss of income or employment as a result of COVID-19.

Immigration status is not a factor in determining eligibility, the county said.

It is anticipated that the program will be up and running by early to mid-March. County officials have not set up a way to apply at this time.