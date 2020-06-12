McCormick Place, Park District fieldhouses possible alternative sites to hold CPS classes in fall

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools are looking into possible alternative sites to hold classes this fall.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said she wants to reopen schools on time, but as safely as possible.

According to the chairman of the City Council’s Education Committee, the district is considering holding classes at sites including McCormick Place, Navy Pier, Park District fieldhouses and public libraries — which would allow for social distancing.

Discussions are in the early stages, and a spokesperson for McCormick Place said she had not heard of the plan.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.