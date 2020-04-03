McCormick Place converted into field hospital for COVID-19 patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A section of McCormick Place is being converted to treat coronavirus patients with mild symptoms.

Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot will provide their daily briefing Friday from the convention center, before touring what's become the McCormick Place field hospital.

The Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois National Guard have spent over a week transforming much of the exhibit space in the nation's largest convention center.

Five hundred beds are now ready and many more are planned. Eventually, McCormick Place will be able to handle 3,000 COVID-19 patients. In particular, those with less severe cases who do not need intensive care.

With an anticipated surge in patients later this month, the state wants to ensure there are enough beds to care for the sick.

In addition to the 3,000 beds planned for McCormick Place, hundreds are planned at other facilities, including recently closed hospitals such as Sherman Hospital in Elgin, MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island and Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park.

Eventually the field hospital will take up three of the exhibit halls. It is coming together with $15 million in federal funding from FEMA.