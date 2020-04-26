McCormick Place alternate care facility scaling back beds

CHICAGO – Due to the flattening of the coronavirus curve in Illinois, officials are scaling back the number of beds available at McCormick Place.

At the time, Gov. Pritzker directed the alternate care facility to be put up quickly due to the uncertainty of the spread of coronavirus.

As the curve has flattening, only 1,000 of the orginal 3,000 hospital beds will remain operational.

It was put up in record time but the Army Corps of Engineers, the Illinois National Guard and trade workers who installed 100 new water lines, 1,000 electrical outlets and many data lines.

Other alternate care faciliies, like the one at the former Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park, were set up in the state.

The beds will not be disassembled. There are still thousands available across the state if needed.