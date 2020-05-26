Mayor Lightfoot’s reopening plan for Chicago sparks protest

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot says Chicago needs more time before the city can reopen with other parts of the state.

The mayor’s reopening plan prompted protests along the lakefront Monday. People say the state’s stay-at-home order is unconstitutional.

A group gathered in Grant Park waving flags and holding signs. They came together on Memorial Day to “free fellow Americans from oppression.” They said the shutdown has lasted long enough, and want the state to reopen.

Gov. JB Pritzker could give the green light to move Illinois into Phase 3 of reopening on Friday.

But Mayor Lightfoot said they city is behind schedule. She’s pushing Chicago’s reopening to mid-June, possibly later.

In response to the protest, Lightfoot tweeted, “while we respect first amendment rights, this gathering posed an unacceptable health risk and was dispersed. No matter where in the city you live, no one is exempt from Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.”

Mayor Lightfoot is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday. She is expected to announce community-level tracing for COVID-19 cases in Chicago.

