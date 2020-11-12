Mayor Lightfoot to provide COVID-19 update today

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to provide an update Thursday on COVID-19 and the city’s response.

Lightfoot will be joined at city hall by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Arwady and other city officials at 12:45 p.m.

The update comes as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,657 new and probable COVID-19 cases Wednesday, surpassing the record of 12,623 cases set a day earlier, in addition to 145 coronavirus-related deaths, the most reported since May 27 and the fourth biggest increase overall.

