Mayor Lightfoot to address city on COVID-19 outbreak Thursday evening

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to address the city about the COVID-19 outbreak at 5 p.m. Thursday.

WGN will broadcast her message LIVE on-air and online at wgntv.com.

Lightfoot will outline steps the city is taking to protect people, not just from the virus but from financial hardship.

The city is suspending collection for traffic and parking tickets, as well as utility bills, until April 30.

Law firms and collection agencies will cease collection efforts.

The only tickets issued will be for public safety violations.