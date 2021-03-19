Mayor Lightfoot marks 1-year anniversary from start of COVID-19 pandemic in Chicago

CHICAGO — In a Friday evening address, Mayor Lightfoot marked the 1-year anniversary from start of COVID-19 pandemic in Chicago.

Addressing inequity was a major theme of the mayor’s speech as she outlined her plans for the city’s future.

“This has been a year of loss. A year of pain,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve adapted. We’ve endured. And now, my friends, it’s time to rise again.”

She highlighted her administration’s response to COVID-19, along with efforts to forge ahead with other initiatives from community investments to jobs for young people. But she says the pandemic laid bare and widened the inequities that threaten the city’s future.

“Our inequities as a city are rooted in race, class and gender, and thus our recovery must face this reality, and make investments to address and not shy away from these realities,” she said.

Lightfoot laid out next steps for her administration including putting people to work rebuilding the city’s aging infrastructure, supporting small businesses and expanding mental health outreach.

Lightfoot also said she is determined to fulfill her pledge that zip code won’t determine destiny.

“The success of our recovery will not just be measured by the size of busy downtown crowds or our GDP, but how quickly residents who have been hit the hardest are able to get back on their feet and move forward with confidence,” she said.

Lightfoot said she plans to unveil a new package of protections for low income workers.