CHICAGO — The city of Chicago is partnering with each of the city’s professional sports teams for a new campaign.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the “We Are Not Playing” initiative Monday morning.

The Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs, White Sox, Fire, Red Stars and Sky have signed on to the campaign. Their message is, “We’re not playing, so neither should you.”

Lightfoot hopes it will remind people to follow the state’s stay-at-home order.