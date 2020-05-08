Mayor Lightfoot expected to outline plan to reopen Chicago today

CHICAGO — The city is set to unveil plans to reopen Chicago’s economy during the pandemic.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scheduled to hold a 1:30 p.m. press conference Friday, to outline those guidelines.

Details remain unclear, but Lightfoot said it will complement to Gov. JB Pritzker’s plan to reopen the state.

At a press conference earlier this week, the mayor said while the city is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, we’re still not there yet.

“We want to open up our city, but we have to do it safely and we have to do it at a time where we see that there’s actually a decline in cases,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor will unveil plans to reopen the economy, days after Pritzker outlines state guidelines. Illinois will reopen in five phases, on a regional basis.

Chicago is currently in the second phase of that plan, and some regions could move to the third phase by the end of the month.

But it continues to draw backlash from the business community for moving too slow.

“I understand that people are anxious. I’m anxious too. I worry a lot about particularly our micro businesses and the workers that are affected and employed by those businesses. If there’s not a solution soon, they’re never coming back,” Lightfoot said.

But the mayor said the city needs to see a decline in cases before it starts to ease restrictions.

Dr. Allison Arwady, with the Chicago Department of Public Health, said we’re still flattening the curve, but haven’t come down yet.

But the city is still expected to peak in May.