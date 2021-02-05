Mayor Lightfoot, CPS say ‘last, best, and final offer’ made with CTU

CHICAGO — A deal still has not been reached between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union over how to reopen.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the head of CPS say they received a counter proposal Thursday from the union, and they responded with their “last, best, and final offer.” CPS says they expect a response back from CTU on Friday.

Yesterday afternoon, we received a counter proposal from CTU leadership. We responded with our last, best, and final offer and expect a response today. We will be making further statements later today about school on Mon. — Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) February 5, 2021

Lightfoot says time is up on bargaining and that she wants a deal. She insists schools are safe because the district has spent $100 million on ventilation, testing, face masks, cleaning and other measures.

The union says that it’s not just teachers and staffers who are concerned about in-person learning, but also parents.