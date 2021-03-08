Fans allowed back to Chicago ballparks at 20% capacity starting on Opening Day

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday fans will be allowed in Chicago ballparks up to 20 percent capacity for Opening Day.

Lightfoot’s announcement comes after a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions due to sustained progress in reopening metrics., with indoor bars and restaurants opening at 50 percent capacity.

Capacity at Guaranteed Rate Field will be limited to 8,122 fans for Opening Day on April 8, with at least six feet required between parties.

Wrigley Field will be limited to 8,274 fans per game for the start of the season and Opening Day on April 1, with the same distancing required.

Ballparks will remain at 20 percent capacity and are subject to open to more fans as vaccination and recovery efforts continue. Additionally, the city warns an increase in COVID-19 cases can result in an increase in restrictions to curb outbreaks.

Among the enhancements and operational measures to mitigate COVID-19 risk include:

Limited contact entry

Cashless concessions and retail

Additional restrooms per guest

Reduced queueing times

Reconfigured indoor spaces