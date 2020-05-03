May 3 coronavirus updates: CPD breaks up parties amid pandemic

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for May 3, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

8:15 a.m.

A new testing facility for coronavirus opened to the public Sunday morning in Waukegan.

7:30 a.m.

Chicago police shut down multiple parties this weekend as coronavirus deaths in Illinois topped 2,500.