May 2 coronavirus updates: State tops 2,500 deaths

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for May 2, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

3:00 p.m.

The state announced over 2,400 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 58,505 positive cases. Over 2,500 deaths have taken place in the state after 102 new fatalities were announced.