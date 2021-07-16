Mass vaccination sites to close while COVID-19 concerns continue in suburbs

DES PLAINES, Ill. — COVID-19 continues to be a concern especially in counties with low vaccination rates — with the Delta variant causing a big part of the increases in cases.

Three mass vaccination sites will be closing next week as the county moves toward a more “hyperlocal strategy” to getting people vaccinated.

“We must continue our outreach now more than ever to protect Cook County residents, particularly those who are vulnerable and have not yet been vaccinated,” Preckwinkle said. “All you need to do is listen to the news of the evening about the spread of the delta virus. What a perilous timeline.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 850 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on Thursday, the highest daily cases count in the state since the end of May.

Chicago is also seeing a slight increase in daily cases, specifically in those who are unvaccinated and under the age of 40.

At one point Cook County’s mass vaccination sites were doing 4,000 shots a day, now they are down to about 100 to 150. There is a particular concern in several south suburbs that have a vaccination rate of below 50%.

Along with the Des Plaines site, the site in Forest Park will close along with the Mattison site next week.

There are several local and national campaigns using young celebrities to try and convince more people, especially younger people, to get vaccinated.