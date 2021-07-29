Masks required in Illinois state facilities regardless of vaccination status

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The governor’s office announced Thursday that masks are now required in all Illinois state facilities.

The announcement comes as data from the CDC shows the majority of counties across Illinois are experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 transmission, now including Cook County.

At this time, Will County is the only Chicago area county to recommend masks again indoors in public.

Visitors over the age of two are required to wear masks while inside state offices and facilities unless they are unable to medically tolerate a face covering.

“Given that the majority of the state is experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 transmission as measured by the CDC, all State of Illinois facilities will require face coverings – regardless of vaccination status – in line with the CDC’s current best guidance for ending this pandemic,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Vaccines work – but we cannot promise those protections for every single future variant if we allow this virus to spread and mutate unchecked in our communities.”

The Delta variant continues to increase in Illinois and according to the CDC has caused more than 80% of recent COVID-19 cases and estimates indicate it will likely cause more.

In addition, State facilities will continue to receive regular cleaning services and all employees will be provided with cleaning supplies to disinfect personal workspaces and other high-touch spaces.