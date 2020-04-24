Marine veteran runs raffle to support small businesses in Mount Greenwood

Some businesses in Mount Greenwood have come up with an outside-of-the-box way to try to make it through these tough times.

S&T Provisions is a long time South Side business located in the heart of Mount Greenwood. The fourth generation family-owned deli and pizza set up shop is now run by Brian Giaretta.

Giaretta, a marine veteran, got together with 30 other area businesses to create a raffle.

With each putting in a $300 coupon, the raffle can be used in 2021. For now, since his restaurant is not hurting, the other small businesses will split the money.

“If we don’t do something about it right now, many of them will not be able to open their doors when they are allowed to again,” Giaretta said.

It will be split evenly.

“All of the capital raised will be split across-the-board evenly,” Giaretta said.

Resident George Lefils has already purchased $50 worth of pizza and is in for $50 more.

“I think the most important is that it helps all local small businesses in the area,” said Lefils.

The drawing is this Sunday. To buy tickets, click here.